Watch Now
NewsEastern Plains

Actions

Boy, 13, missing in Otero County found safe, sheriff’s office says

located.png
KMGH
missing person located
located.png
Posted at 10:35 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 12:56:01-04

Editor's note on Oct. 25 at 10:55 a.m.: The Otero County Sheriff's Office says the boy has been found safe. Our previous story is below.

FOWLER, Colo. – The Otero County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a boy who was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

The 13-year-old boy was last seen at 7:40 a.m. in the area of Florence and 9th in Fowler, a town located about 45 miles southeast of Pueblo.

The boy was last seen wearing a tan hoodie (pictured above).

If you see him, you’re asked to call (719) 254-3344.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

How to watch Denver7 News anytime free on your Samsung Smart TV