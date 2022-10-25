Boy, 13, missing in Otero County found safe, sheriff’s office says

Editor's note on Oct. 25 at 10:55 a.m.: The Otero County Sheriff's Office says the boy has been found safe. Our previous story is below.

FOWLER, Colo. – The Otero County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a boy who was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

The 13-year-old boy was last seen at 7:40 a.m. in the area of Florence and 9th in Fowler, a town located about 45 miles southeast of Pueblo.

The boy was last seen wearing a tan hoodie (pictured above).

If you see him, you’re asked to call (719) 254-3344.