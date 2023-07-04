Watch Now
2 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Sterling on Fourth of July, CSP says

One of the occupants was not wearing a seatbelt, CSP says. Cause is under investigation
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jul 04, 2023
STERLING, Colo. – Two people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Sterling early Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash, involving a Chevy Silverado, happened on Highway 61 at milepost 61 just before 6 a.m., a spokesperson with the state patrol said.

The car was reportedly going north on the highway when it veered into the southbound lanes, then corrected to the right, traveling off the east edge of the road. It then crossed to the left and exited the roadway, rolling over and coming to arrest on its top in a field.

The Silverado was being driven by an 18-year-old man out of Rio Grande City, Texas, who suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where his condition remains unknown.

Two other men – a 49-year-old and a 26-year-old – died at the scene.

The CSP spokesperson said the 26-year-old wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. All other passengers were wearing them, the spokesperson said.

Another 18-year-old man was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. His condition is also unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

