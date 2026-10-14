19-year-old dies after pickup truck strikes Colorado State Patrol vehicle, semi on I-70 east of Byers

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol crime investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 east of Byers.

The fatal crash happened while CSP troopers were investigating a single-vehicle, property-damage-only semi crash on westbound I-70 near milepost 321.

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As troopers were working the scene, one of their patrol cars was struck by a Ford F-150, according to a news release.

Initial reports show the trooper was partially blocking the left lane of travel while tow trucks were removing the semi from the center median when the Ford F-150, driven by an 18-year-old man, lost control, striking the patrol vehicle and sideswiping the passenger side. The F-150 continued westbound, entering the center median, striking the guardrail, and then striking the rear driver's side of the semi-trailer.

The 18-year-old driver of the F-150 was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries. The passenger of the pickup, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to the release.

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The trooper involved was taken to an area hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation; no injuries were reported at the scene.

The name of the 19-year-old will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner once family has been notified.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating this crash.