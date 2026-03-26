Denver restaurants will now only serve water 'upon request' under new Stage 1 drought restrictions

DENVER — Water restrictions due to Colorado's unseasonably warm winter were declared this week in Denver, meaning certain restrictions are being applied to all customers — including restaurants.

Specifically, the resolution signed by the Denver Board of Water Commissioners means restaurants and catering companies can only serve water to customers upon request. A spokesperson with Denver Water said it is a mandatory practice under the current restrictions, which went into effect on March 25 and will last until April 30 of 2027, or until further notice.

Denver7 confirmed with Denver Water that a restaurant can still offer water to their customers.

A spokesperson with Denver Water said in an email that "this is not a restriction against hydration" and that the goal is to eliminate water waste.

"When a restaurant has water sitting on a table that might not be used, it then needs to be thrown out and washed, only to be refilled again for the next table," Travis Thompson continued in the email. "This is something that has been put in place in the past and really, a lot of restaurants already do. It's also a great way to help remind people that we're in a drought and every drop of water we're able to save will help."

As of March 19, Denver Water reports that the storage in their supply reservoirs is lower than the historic median for this time of year.

According to Denver Water's Stage 1 drought declaration, the goal of the drought response measures are to reduce total water demand by 20% between March of 2026 and April of 2027.

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This is the first time such extensive restrictions have been in place since 2013, according to Denver Water.

Linda Hampsten Fox, the chef and owner of The Bindery, said it was the driest and warmest winter the restaurant has seen in the last nine years.

"We were serving brunch on the weekends in February on the patio. I've never seen this before," Hampsten Fox said.

Described as a casual fine dining establishment with an elevated service standard, Hampsten Fox hopes the new water requirement does not impact the customer experience.

“We always approach the table to fill the water glass," she explained about their normal water protocol. "I absolutely think that's an expectation, and it's a service standard as well.”

Peggy Wintheiser and Char Campbell were just settling in for lunch at the The Bindery as Denver7 was speaking with Hampsten Fox. The two said they understand the new restriction, and suggested making a note of the new policy on the menu.

"Now that we know that the restrictions in place, that makes total sense," said Campbell.

Meanwhile, a bartender working at The Patio on Sloan's said he proactively stopped giving customers who sit at the bar a water if they did not order one.

"Within the last few weeks, I personally have just gone about not presenting waters to the bar patrons because of waste," Jeff Martin said. "Generally, when someone sits at the bar, they're wanting to drink a cocktail and they don't want water. If they want water, they certainly can have water, and I'll gladly provide one.”

Martin said he oftentimes saw customers not drink their water, and believes serving water should always be upon request.

"I've lived here for 36 years. So here in the high desert, when we don't get snow, we know there's tough times ahead," Martin said. “It's a valuable resource, and water is hard to come by out here. We are so dependent on snow, and if we don't get snow, there's trouble.”

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