On Rocky Mountain National Park’s birthday, 7 breathtaking hikes to put on your bucket list

DENVER – Rocky Mountain National Park is turning 109 this year, but you wouldn't know it by hiking its beautiful and majestic vistas.

To celebrate its anniversary and as we anticipate the warmer months ahead, Denver7 is highlight some of the most beautiful lake trails the park has to offer to residents and tourists alike, taking into account that these trails are only a very tiny fraction of the totality of this beautiful national park. Information from this story was compiled from the National Park Service, AllTrails and Rocky Mountain Hiking Trails.

1. Dream Lake

Difficulty: Easy | Distance: 2.2 miles roundtrip

You’ll start this highly recommended hike at the Bear Lake Trailhead. From there, it’s a steady climb through aspen groves and ponderosa pine. Half-a-mile into your hike, you’ll reach Nymph Lake, a charming lake filled with pond lilies that bloom throughout the summer – but your destination still awaits, so continue for another half-mile to reach the east end of Dream Lake. From here, you’ll have to make a choice: Stop at Dream Lake or continue hiking to Lake Haiyaha, Emerald Lake, or turn back.

Be warned: Due to its extreme popularity, you’ll want to arrive to Rocky Mountain National Park before sunrise.

Deb Stanley

2. Alberta Falls

Difficulty: Easy | Distance: 1.2 miles round trip

This is one of the most popular hikes at Rocky Mountain National Park but it’s definitely worth it if you’re into waterfalls. The hike begins at the Bear Lake Trailhead where you’ll pass through aspen groves, pine forest and overlooks on the way to the scenic 30-foot waterfall thundering into Glacier Creek.

The National Park Service says this hike is a great option for hikers of all abilities. The kicker? It’s a great spot for a picnic – just don’t feed the wildlife, as it is against the law. And, again: Get there early, otherwise you won’t find parking. Or use the free shuttle bus to get you to the trailhead.

Deb Stanley

3. Mills Lake

Difficulty: Moderate | Distance: 5 miles round trip

Named after the founder of Rocky Mountain National Park, Enos Mills, the hike to Mills Lake begins at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead where you’ll hike past waterfalls, streambeds and above a glacially carved gorge to get to this destination. Mills Lake is a crystal-clear alpine lake that is well marked and well used. Once you arrive at Mills Lake, you have the option of continuing up an additional 1.7 miles that are to Black Lake.

Let me repeat: Parking fills up very quickly, so your best bet will be to get here very early and take the park’s free shuttle to get to the trailhead.

Deb Stanley

4. Sky Pond

Difficulty: Strenuous | Distance: 9 miles round trip

The hike to Sky Pond also begins at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, or you can start from the Bear Lake Trailhead, but that’s going to add more milage to the overall trip. Anywho! Once you start from the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, the trail will briefly converge with the Glacier Creek Trailhead. After a few minutes, the trailhead will split off and you’ll have the option to head toward Bear Lake. Don’t. Instead, turn left when you get to this point.

You’ll eventually reach Alberta Falls and once you pass this trail, you’ll arrive at the North Longs Peak Trail junction. Here, you’ll want to turn right to reach the Mills junction. Continue straight forward through a few short switchbacks until you reach a place called “The Loch.”

Once at The Loch Vale (where we hope there is no Lochness monster) and about 3.6 miles into your journey, you’ll arrive at the Sky Pond/Andrews Glacier junction. The trail to the right leads to Andrews Glacier, so stay to the left once you reach this point.

If you like waterfalls, you’ll get a nice surprise when you stumble upon Timberline Falls on your way to Sky Pond. The problem? To get there, you’ll have to start climbing through a few rock steps which will leave you breathless for a bit since you’ll have to climb about 200 feet in just 0.15 miles, the folks over at Rocky Mountain Hiking Trails said. Oh, and about this climb: It’s a one-way route, so you’ll want to be aware of this in case you’re doing up or down. Be very careful about this climb and TAKE IT SLOW. If it’s raining or snowing during your hike, turn back and do not climb.

If you’ve made that climb, you’ll reach Lake of Glass (sometimes known as Glass Lake), but the trail continues on the westside of the lake. The trail path here can become difficult to discern, so pay close attention as you continue to you stay on the trail.

Congratulations: You have arrived at Sky Pond where the elevation will be 10,900 feet (Is there such a thing as an 11er? ‘Cause that’s what it’ll feel like). Once again: Parking will be impossible if you arrive late, so your best bet will be to get here very early and take the park’s free shuttle to get to the trailhead.

Deb Stanley

5. Thunder Lake

Difficulty: Strenuous | Distance: 11.6 miles round trip

You’ll start the hike to Thunder Lake at the Wild Basin Trailhead in the southeastern corner of Rocky Mountain National Park. Shortly after you begin, you’ll stumble upon Lower Copeland Falls before continuing to Upper Copeland Falls a little further ahead. About 30 or so minutes in, you’ll reach a spur trail that will give you access to a series of campsites. The folks over at Rocky Mountain High Trails say that while this trail is the shortest route to Thunder Lake, you’ll probably want to stay on the main trail if you’re not a seasoned hiker. Continuing on the main trail will lead to Calypso Cascades and the Ouzel Falls. Eventually, you’ll reach the Lion Lake Trail junction and you’ll want to turn left to head to Thunder Lake.

Toward the end of the hike, history buffs will stumble upon the Thunder Lake Patrol Cabin, built in 1930. Continue on for a bit and you’ll eventually reach Thunder Lake. People who’ve made the trek say it takes an average of about 5.5 to 6 hours to complete (round trip, that is).

Deb Stanley

6. Chasm Lake/Longs Peak

Difficulty: Strenuous | Distance: 8 miles round trip

If you want to say you’ve hiked Longs Peak (but not really), you’ll definitely want to hike to Chasm Lake. The trail starts at the Longs Peak Trailhead where you’ll steadily climb through a subalpine forest to the alpine tundra. The National Park Service it’s best to go earlier in the morning rather than later in the afternoon to avoid thunderstorms and during the heat of summer to avoid snowfields that can linger well into the spring and early fall.

As you continue onto the trail, you’ll eventually reach the Chasm Junction where an outhouse is available for those who may need it. Continue on and you’ll stumble upon Peacock Pool and Columbine Falls. The trail will eventually turn to rock and the National Park Service you may need to use cairns to do easy rock climbing up the cirque where Chasm Lake is located.

Deb Stanley

7. Fern Lake/Odessa Lake (for flowers)

Difficulty: Strenuous | Distance: 7.6 miles round trip

If you’re down to hunt for wildflowers in the spring, you’ll want to head to Fern and Odessa lakes. The trail beings at the Fern Lake Trailhead. The trail follows the Big Thompson River until you reach The Pool and the Cub Lake junction, a popular area known for fishing and picnics. Continue on and you’ll reach Fern Falls, a 60-foot waterfall that touches down on Fern Creek. Be aware that as you reach this portion of the trail, you’ll eventually reach areas that were burned by the East Troublesome Fire in 2020. You may think the dead trees will be an ugly sight, but the wildflowers around in the spring and summer wil rapidly change your mind about the trail. As you continue on the hike, about 3.7 miles in, you’ll read the Spruce Lake Trail junction. Continue on the Fern Lake trail until you arrive to Fern Lake.

If you’re down to see even more wildflowers in the spring and summer, continue on along the trail until you reach Odessa Lake.

Deb Stanley