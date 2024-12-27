Watch Now
Digital OriginalsDigital Originals

Actions

Denver7: Through the Lens

Denver7's Wanya Reese narrates the work of our photojournalists, who use their photography skills to beautifully and artfully share the stories of our community.
Denver7: Through the Lens
Lisa Garness Mallory.jpg
Posted

DENVER — Denver7 has worked tirelessly throughout 2024 to bring you the latest news, important headlines and heartwarming highlights from communities across the Denver metro area.

While you see our reporters in front of the camera, it takes a team to bring a story to life. Our photographers, particularly, use their skills to beautifully and artfully put together a piece.

In this Denver7 special presentation, we look at the stories of our talented photojournalist team, which creates the powerful and beautiful stories you see on your screens.

Watch Denver7: Through the Lens in the video player below.

Denver7: Through the Lens

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.