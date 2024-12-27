DENVER — The natural beauty across Colorado is truly a sight to behold.

From snow-capped Rocky Mountains and changing leaves in Georgetown to icy rivers in the high country and bright flowers along the Front Range, there's a special magic in Colorado's environment.

Denver7 has been highlighting the natural beauty of our state in our Colorful Colorado segment during our 6 p.m. show, as a way to leave you with some of the gorgeous sights of Colorado.

From Silverthorne to Georgetown, Cherry Creek Reservoir to downtown Denver, our photojournalist team traveled across Colorado to capture gorgeous sights from the place we call home.

Watch Colorful Colorado: The Beauty of Our State in the video player below.