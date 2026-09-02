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Denver Zoo to welcome 2 southern white rhinos for the first time in its 130-year history

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Denver Zoo and Conservation Alliance
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DENVER — The Denver Zoo and Conservation Alliance finally revealed what new species is coming.

On Monday, the zoo announced that two southern white rhinos will be joining the zoo, the first time in its 130-year history it will have the species.

Right now, zoo officials haven't released many details about the rhinos, but said that they will be coming from two other organizations accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The zoo said that it will release more information about their arrival, and "how you can help us put the finishing touches on their new home."

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