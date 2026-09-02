Denver will lose more than an hour and 14 minutes of daylight in September

With fall on the horizon and the calendar flipping to September, we continue to lose daylight each day with earlier sunsets.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 1, when we fall back and the sun really begins to set early.

Watch the latest forecast in the video below

wx in the community 0901

Before that happens, we'll continue to lose daylight each day, and will lose more than an hour of daylight in September and October.

At the start of September, our sunrise was at 6:28 a.m. and sunset at 7:30 p.m. By the end of the month, it will be at 6:55 a.m. and 6:43 p.m., respectively. We'll lose 1 hour, 14 minutes and 22 seconds of daylight in September.

In October, the sunrise on Oct. 1 is 6:56 a.m. and sunset is 6:42 p.m. By Halloween, that changes to 7:27 a.m. and 5:58 p.m., losing 1 hour, 14 minutes and 29 seconds of daylight.

Finally, when we fall back, our sunset goes to 4:57 p.m. on Nov. 1, and we lose nearly 54 minutes of daylight in November.