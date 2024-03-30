Young girl hit by pickup truck in southeast Aurora after getting off RTD bus, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A young girl was hit by a pickup truck in southeast Aurora after getting off from an RTD bus Friday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened at around 4:18 p.m. when the girl was getting off the RTD bus with her aunt on S. Uravan St. near the intersection with E. Louisiana Ave. The girl reportedly walked into the roadway and was struck by a pickup, according to Aurora police spokesperson Joe Moylan.

The truck sped away from the crash, he said.

While a definitive description of the pickup was not immediately available, witnesses described the pick as “all blacked out," meaning black paint, black rims and tinted windows.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Moylan said.

If you or someone you know saw the crash, you’re asked to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

