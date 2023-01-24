Woman’s body found in Douglas County home; man arrested

DENVER — The body of a woman was found inside a Douglas County house Monday and now a 27-year-old man is in custody facing murder charges.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the body inside a house in the 9200 block of Merino Circle around 2:41 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were responding to the Sterling Ranch subdivision home on a report of a possible death, a news release stated.

The suspect, Dustin Neumann, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear from the release if the suspect was taken into custody on scene. The sheriff’s office said the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Details surrounding the events that led up to the suspected homicide are not known and are pending the release of an arrest affidavit.

The victim’s identity is being withheld and will be released by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Neumann was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility. He is currently being held without bond.