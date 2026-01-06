Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman wanted for stealing several items from Boulder store, pulling Taser on employees, police say

Boulder police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at (303) 441-1874 and reference case number 25-11962
BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who reportedly stole from a store last month.

The alleged robbery happened Dec. 16 at around 5 p.m. at a store located on 28th Street near the intersection with Walnut Street in east Boulder.

Police said the suspect — a Latina woman with black hair styled in a bun — stole several items and pulled out a Taser when confronted by store employees before running out.

Witnesses said the woman was wearing a short black shirt, blue jeans, and a peach-colored backpack.

Anyone with any information about this woman or this crime is asked to call the Boulder Police tip line at 303-441-1974 regarding case 25-11962.

