Woman wanted for stealing several items from Boulder store, pulling Taser on employees, police say

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who reportedly stole from a store last month.

The alleged robbery happened Dec. 16 at around 5 p.m. at a store located on 28th Street near the intersection with Walnut Street in east Boulder.

Police said the suspect — a Latina woman with black hair styled in a bun — stole several items and pulled out a Taser when confronted by store employees before running out.

Denver7

Witnesses said the woman was wearing a short black shirt, blue jeans, and a peach-colored backpack.

Anyone with any information about this woman or this crime is asked to call the Boulder Police tip line at 303-441-1974 regarding case 25-11962.