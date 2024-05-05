Watch Now
Woman stabbed to death in Aurora; man seen standing over victim flees when police arrive

Posted at 12:11 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 14:11:36-04

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead and a man on the run early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Geneva Street around 1:45 a.m. on a report that a woman was calling for help.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim on the ground and a man standing over her, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the man fled the scene and has yet to be located. A description of the man, who police have not labeled a suspect, was not provided.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Her identity has not been released.

The events that led up to the stabbing are not known. Police said they were unable to confirm if this was a domestic incident.

