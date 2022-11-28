Woman shot to death in Aurora Monday morning; homicide investigation underway, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Aurora early Monday morning, according to the city’s police department.

Aurora 911 first received a report of a woman lying on the ground near the intersection of East Smith Road and North Sable Boulevard at 6:11 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a deceased woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The intersection was closed for several hours as detectives with the Major Crimes Homicide Unit collected evidence.

No arrests have been made and the woman’s identity will be released by the Adam’s County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.