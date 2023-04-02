Woman shot, killed near Aurora King Soopers store

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting near a King Soopers store that left a 36-year-old woman dead Saturday night.

It happened near East 6th Avenue and North Del Mar Circle just after 6:30 p.m.

According to the Aurora Police Department, an officer was flagged down by a neighbor, saying that a woman was bleeding.

The officer located the critically wounded woman and performed CPR on her until she was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, the department said in a release.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking those living in the area to review any external surveillance footage between 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and notify police of anything suspicious.

Additionally, anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.