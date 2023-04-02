Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Woman shot, killed near Aurora King Soopers store

aurora police generic.png
KMGH
aurora police generic.png
Posted at 2:52 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 16:55:32-04

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting near a King Soopers store that left a 36-year-old woman dead Saturday night.

It happened near East 6th Avenue and North Del Mar Circle just after 6:30 p.m.

According to the Aurora Police Department, an officer was flagged down by a neighbor, saying that a woman was bleeding.

The officer located the critically wounded woman and performed CPR on her until she was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, the department said in a release.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking those living in the area to review any external surveillance footage between 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and notify police of anything suspicious.

Additionally, anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here