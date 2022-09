AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating an apparent road rage shooting Saturday evening.

Police said a woman was shot near East Monteview Blvd. and Havana St.

Police tweeted around 6:30 p.m. that arriving officers applied a tourniquet to the victim and she was transported to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police are looking for the suspect who was in a red SUV. No other details are known.