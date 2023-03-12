Woman seriously wounded in suspected road rage shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was shot and seriously wounded following a suspected road rage shooting and crash involving a stolen vehicle in Aurora early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near East Smoky Hill Road and South Chambers Road, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said suspects in a stolen SUV were involved in a crash with the victim’s vehicle. At one point, one of the occupants in the SUV shot the victim and ran away.

No arrests were made and police said they recovered the SUV at the scene.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.