Woman seriously wounded in shooting outside Aurora bar

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting outside a bar Friday night that seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. outside Si Amigos restaurant and bar, located at 9500 E. Colfax Avenue.

Police said the woman was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital in serious condition. No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.

Police were initially told the shooting was in connection with a robbery. However, the exact details and circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.