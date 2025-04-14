Woman seriously wounded amid gun battle involving Colorado Springs police; suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was seriously wounded amid an exchange of gunfire between a Colorado Springs police officer and a male suspect Sunday afternoon.

No officers were injured. The suspect remains at large.

Around 12:25 p.m., Colorado Springs police responded to a disturbance in the 4900 block of N. Academy Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, an officer heard gunshots and was fired upon by the suspect, according to police.

The officer returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot.

Police said a woman with gunshot wounds was found after the officer moved closer to the scene. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if the officer shot the woman.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s, approximately 6ft tall, wearing dark pants, a black-and-white hoodie, a hat, and a backpack. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Per Colorado state law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the officer-involved shooting, as well as the shooting involving the female victim.