Woman killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora homicide investigators are looking into a fatal shooting of a woman early Saturday morning.
It happened in the 3000 block of N. Peoria Street in Aurora.
The shooting was reported to police at 6:45 a.m., but when officers arrived, the reporting party was nowhere to be found, police said.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, succumbed to a gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene, according to police.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
No other details were released.
