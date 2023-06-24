Woman killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora homicide investigators are looking into a fatal shooting of a woman early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 3000 block of N. Peoria Street in Aurora.

The shooting was reported to police at 6:45 a.m., but when officers arrived, the reporting party was nowhere to be found, police said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, succumbed to a gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene, according to police.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

No other details were released.