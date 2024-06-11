Woman caught on camera desecrating 7 US flags honoring fallen officers in Jefferson County, deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A young woman “put on a show” for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week, desecrating seven U.S. flags in Golden before leaving the scene of the crime, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The woman – who has yet to be identified – was caught “extensively talking to our security camera” along Jefferson County Parkway on June 5 just before 6 p.m. before she proceeded to rip seven U.S. flags to shred that staff at the sheriff’s office had placed around their headquarters in Golden, a news release states.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

“These flags are posted in honor of fallen officers,” the spokesperson said, adding that when the woman was done, “she even gave us a bow before heading in the direction of the light rail station.”

Deputies are looking for the woman to “personally credit her performance,” and are asking for the public’s help to find her. Anyone with information is asked to call their tip line at 303-271-5612.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 11, 8am