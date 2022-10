DENVER — Westminster police arrested a woman in connection with a homicide Friday.

Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after the shooting death of a woman in the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, and the suspect knew each other, police said.

No other details were released, including a possible motive.

Salzbrenner was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.