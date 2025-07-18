Woman arrested in connection with man’s deadly stabbing in southeast Denver

DENVER — A woman has been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of a man in southeast Denver, police said Friday.

Samantha Shults, 56, is accused of stabbing a man in the early hours of Wednesday along E. Hampden Avenue near the intersection with S. Yosemite Street.

The man was taken to local hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release.

An investigation into the crime revealed that Shults and the victim – who was not identified – lived together and there was a fight that ended with the deadly stabbing.

Shults was taken into custody Thursday evening on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.