Woman, 2 men sought following homicide at Urban Phenix Apartments in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, Colo. — A woman invited into a home in Glendale early Friday morning is on the run along with two other suspects for suspicion of homicide, according to a spokesperson with the city’s police department.

At about 2:33 a.m. Friday, the woman suspect is seen entering the Urban Phenix Apartments after being invited by the victim into their home. Shortly after, the woman is later seen opening the security gate of the complex to allow two men into the complex, according to a news release from the Glendale Police Department.

All three were later seen fleeing the complex just before 3 a.m.

The woman suspect is approximately 20 to 25 years of age with a slim build, dark eyes and dark, straight medium length hair. She appears to have a hoop ring in the right nostril. Police said she was seen leaving the scene wearing the victim’s sweatshirt.

The second suspect was described as a “possible dark skin male,” taller with a medium build who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The third suspect, also described as a “possible dark skin male” has a distinct tattoo on the back of his left hand with the word “Loyalty” tattooed in cursive. He was wearing a dark Nike hooded jacket, black pants, and belt with possible rhinestones on it.

Any person who may information about this crime is asked to contact the Glendale police tip line at (303) 639-4328 or email eweeks@glendale.co.us.

