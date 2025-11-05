Woman, 16-year-old boy arrested in Rocky Ford in connection with school threat investigation

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — A woman and a 16-year-old boy in Rocky Ford have been arrested in connection with a school threat reported to police in late September, Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials said Wednesday.

The investigation into Malena Gutierrez and the 16-year-old boy began after Rocky Ford police received a report that the boy had brought a firearm to a school sporting event after he was allegedly threatened by another boy at Rocky Ford Junior/Senior High School.

Police said they had previously investigated that other boy twice but “were unable to corroborate any credible threats to the school,” a CBI officials said in a news release.

Still, the Rocky Ford Police Department requested the CBI step in to assist in the investigation, along with the which the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Denver Division.

Their joint investigation revealed that the 16-year-old had been in possession of multiple firearms prior to and on the day of the incident, and that Gutierrez “assisted the juvenile in gaining access to the firearms,” the release states.

“While the investigation could not confirm that the juvenile possessed a firearm during the school sporting event on September 30, sufficient evidence supported criminal charges against both individuals,” a CBI spokesperson said Wednesday.

As a result of the investigation, Gutierrez was arrested on two felony charges, including unlawfully providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both Class 4 felonies.

The 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was arrested on three counts: Possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon, possession of weapons by a previous offender – both Class 5 felonies – and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.