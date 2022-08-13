Winter Park man arrested after verbal altercation turns into stabbing

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A Winter Park man was arrested Thursday after a verbal altercation turned into a stabbing.

Around 5 p.m., authorities were dispatched to Main Street just south of Telemark Drive for a report of a crash, along with a disturbance in progress.

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department said several motorcycles were traveling together and had parked alongside the roadway. As they re-entered the highway, two of the motorcycles stopped to allow the rest of the group to re-enter the highway.

At that time, 38-year-old Anthony Franco, who was driving a panel truck, approached the motorcycles and started arguing with one of the motorcyclists.

Police said Franco got out of his truck, and his truck rolled into the back of one of the motorcycles, causing it to fall to the ground. He then grabbed a large butterfly knife from his clothing, stabbed the victim in the chest, then attempted to stab two other motorcyclists, according to police.

The victim — a 52-year-old man from Castle Rock — was taken to the East Grand Community Clinic, then flown to a hospital in the Denver metro area. His condition is not known at this time.

Franco was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Grand County Jail on the following charges:



First-degree assault

Two counts of attempted first-degree assault

Four counts of menacing

Careless driving

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Witnesses of the altercation are asked to call the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779.