Wheat Ridge police investigating after victim claims two men burst into his home, shot him in the leg

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police officers are investigating after a victim reported that two men burst into his home and shot him in the leg Monday evening.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Otis Street.

According to Wheat Ridge police, the victim, a 43-year-old man, told investigators two men burst into his home and fired one shot, which hit him in the leg. The two then took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators are working to determine if there is a connection between the suspects and the victim. Further information, including suspect descriptions, was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.