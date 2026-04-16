Wheat Ridge man arrested on 35 counts in major drug bust, Jeffco deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge man was arrested this week on nearly three dozen drug-related counts following a major drug bust operation in Jefferson County.

Hunter Covelli, 25, turned himself in Wednesday after investigators with the West Metro Drug Task Force tracked him down to Walworth County, Wisconsin, following a monthslong investigation that began back in November of last year.

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At the time, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said their drug task force received an anonymous tip that Covelli was dealing drugs in Wheat Ridge, selling large quantities of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, and LSD.

The WMDTF began an investigation to confirm the tip and later arranged several purchases between Covelli and an undercover detective.

Though details about what the operation were not released, deputies said it wasn’t until January that investigators executed a search warrant of his home, which led authorities to seize the following from the residence:



60 pounds of crystalline MDMA

11,000 2CB pills

100 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms

55 grams of ketamine

31,000 MDMA pills

40 grams of cocaine

60,000 LSD tablets

8 firearms

18 LSD liquid vials

1 pill press

13,000 MDA pills

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the sheriff’s office said Covelli is being held on 35 counts, including 9 level one drug felonies, 7 level two drug felonies, and 9 level three drug felonies for possession with intent to distribute.

They said he is also facing eight charges of illegal possession of a weapon and two misdemeanors for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies said Covelli will be extradited back to Jefferson County to face those charges, but it was not immediately clear when the transfer from out-of-state would take place.