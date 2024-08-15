Westminster police to increase patrols at McKay Lake after groping incident

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster will increase patrols at McKay Lake after a woman was reportedly groped by a man earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, Westminster police said the incident happened Monday just before 10 a.m. The victim told officers she was walking on the footpath north of McKay Lake when a man approached her, grabbed her backside and took off.

The woman immediately called 911 and was able to walk to the McKay Lake parking lot where she was able to describe the suspect to police as a white man in his 30’s with a buzzcut haircut wearing a gray zip jacket with a possible red shirt underneath, black pants and sunglasses.

Police flew a drone over the area, and with the help of officers from the Broomfield Police Department, searched the surroundings for the suspect but were not able to find him.

“We understand this is concerning and we will be doing extra patrols in the area,” police said in the Facebook post.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or knows of similar incidents that have occurred in the area is asked to report those to non-emergency dispatch at (303) 658-4360.