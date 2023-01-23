Watch Now
Westminster police search for hit-and-run suspect after man was found on the road Sunday evening

Posted at 9:51 AM, Jan 23, 2023
WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Police in Westminster are looking for the public’s help to find the driver in suspected hit-and-crash that happened early Sunday evening.

The police department received a call about a pedestrian in the roadway in the area of Highway 36 and Federal Boulevard at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday. As officers were going to the call, a second call came in, reporting that a man was lying in the roadway and had possibly been hit by a vehicle, according to a news release.

Officers at the scene found the man, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe the vehicle which left the scene of the crash is a black 2016-2019 Chevy Silverado, with possible heavy right front-end damage.

Investigators did not have any other identifiable information about the vehicle, including its license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westminster Police Department at 303-658-2400. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

