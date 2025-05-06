Westminster police investigates after objects dropped from overpass hit cars

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating criminal mischief after two incidents involving objects falling from an overpass and hitting cars.

The first incident was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday and caused a cracked windshield as a Church Ranch Boulevard driver passed under the Zephyr Street overpass.

The driver told police that a large white object fell from above, but she was unsure what the object was and did not see who was responsible. No injuries were reported.

The second incident occurred around the same time and at the exact location. The second driver said they heard something strike their roof, possibly Styrofoam cups filled with liquid.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Westminster police said officers searched the area but could not locate potential suspects.

They ask anyone with surveillance footage, dashcam video, or any other information relevant to the case to contact them at 303-658-4360.

A similar case in Jefferson County in 2023 turned deadly after three high school students tossed landscaping rocks at cars, one hitting and killing 20-year-old Alexa Bartell.

The three men — Joseph Koenig, Nicholas Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak — were each convicted of several charges, including first-degree murder.