Westminster police investigate homicide; suspect arrested

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a homicide after officers found a deceased woman inside a home Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested a suspect, identified as Sarah Riste, 37, in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 3300 block of W. 92nd Place.

Police said the victim, who has yet to be identified, was found with visible signs of trauma.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release her cause of death at a later time.

Officers located a child at the scene and placed the child with child protective services.

Riste was booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.