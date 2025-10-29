Westminster police investigate homicide after woman found shot to death in car

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death in a parking lot Monday evening.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. found the victim inside a vehicle parked in the 8400 block of Decatur Street.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and the cause of death after notifying the next of kin.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 303-658-4360.