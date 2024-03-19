Westminster counselor candidate accused of sexually assaulting client

WESTMINSTER, Colo — Police in Westminster announced Monday that they are investigating a man accused of abusing his temporary counseling license by sexually assaulting a client.

Trinidad Ruiz, 48, was arrested in Janurary and was charged with aggravated sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.

According to a statement from the Westminster Police Department, "On May 12, 2023, a female victim stated she contacted a private, unlicensed, alternative therapist to help her deal with previous trauma. During her session, the female victim stated she was sexually assaulted."

As of Monday evening, Ruiz's LinkedIn page identified him as a “Mental Health Therapist and Psychedelic Integration Specialist/Coach” at “Holistic and Integrative Consulting PLLC.”

Denver7 reached out to a number identified as his, but we did not receive an answer.

According to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Authorities, Ruiz is a licensed professional counselor candidate.

Police said it is possible that there are other victims. Anyone with information can contact them at 303-658-4360 (opt 2). Reference case number 2023-08678.