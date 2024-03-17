Watch Now
West Denver shooting leaves 2 people wounded

Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 12:38:55-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting on the city's west side that left two people wounded early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 700 block of N. Sheridan Boulevard, according to a DPD tweet posted at 1:24 a.m.

Police said two victims were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

