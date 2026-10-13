Wellington man charged after threatening to shoot people at neighborhood park, deputies say

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Wellington man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after reportedly threatening people and making racial slurs toward children at a neighborhood park over the weekend.

Larimer County deputies responded to the park just before 6 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls following reports of an argument involving a gun.

At the scene, deputies learned that the incident began during an interaction between a driver and kids on e-motos at the park, according to a news release. The driver made threatening statements, drove away, then returned on foot. The man then returned home and other people followed him.

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“Witnesses reported that he retrieved a rifle and threatened to shoot people,” Larimer County deputies said. “Deputies also learned that the man made racial slurs during the interaction.”

When deputies arrived at the scene, they contacted the suspect — identified as 39-year-old John Alexander Hunter — at his home on River Run Lane.

Deputies said Hunter was uncooperative and made threatening statements while other children were present, but law enforcement was able to deescalate the situation and safely took Hunter into custody.

“We will not tolerate violent threats or targeting people because of their ethnicity. This behavior is never acceptable, and it’s especially heinous when children are present,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “I’m grateful to deputies for their rapid response and skillful de-escalation of this situation. Fortunately, no one got physically hurt, but the harm caused by hatred is very real.”

Hunter is now facing several charges, including six counts of felony menacing, three counts of bias-motivated crimes, one count of prohibited use of a weapon, three counts of child abuse, and one count of disorderly conduct.

He was issued a $7,500 cash bond by the Larimer County Court.