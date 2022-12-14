Weld County Sheriff’s Office responding to shooting involving police in Hudson

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a shooting involving an officer on I-76 in Hudson.

Deputies said they were on scene at an incident at exit 31 that “evolved into an officer involved shooting involving the Hudson Police Department and one suspect,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A spokesperson said the incident was under control and there was no safety risk to the public. No further details about the shooting involving police were immediately released.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the incident.