Weld County Sheriff’s Office investigates double shooting

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting early Sunday morning that left two people wounded.

It happened in the 2400 block of Weld County Road 47.

The sheriff’s office said the two victims went to the hospital before deputies arrived on scene. They are expected to survive.

No arrests were made.

The sheriff’s office said multiple suspects may be involved, one of whom is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective Cole at 970-400-2822 or the non-emergency dispatch number.