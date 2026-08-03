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Weld County man arrested on suspicion of drunk weapon use, disorderly conduct charges, deputies say

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WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man in Weld County who was reportedly intoxicated when he allegedly fired a gun has been arrested on at least two counts in connection with the incident, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Imanol Pineda-Hernandez, 22, was arrested last Saturday following an investigation into a shots fired call that led deputies to the area of Weld County Roads 31 and 18 in the Aristocrat Ranchettes subdivision, near Fort Lupton, a news release states.

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Deputies said they responded to calls of a man reportedly armed with a shotgun who had fired the gun one time, per the call notes to first responders.

After looking around, a patrol sergeant found Pineda-Hernandez at Weld County Road 31 and Caroline Avenue reportedly still armed with the shotgun.

During the investigation, deputies suspected Pineda-Hernandez was intoxicated and developed probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of prohibited used of a weapon – drunk with gun, and disorderly conduct – discharge of a firearm in public.

“The sheriff’s office is grateful that no one was injured during the incident, and that it was resolved safely,” deputies said.

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