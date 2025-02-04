Weld County deputies renew calls for information in 14-year-old cold case

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday renewed calls for more information in a cold case that has gone unsolved for more than a decade.

On Feb. 4, 2011, at about 11:19 a.m., Weld County dispatch received a call of a possible dead body under a bridge around Weld County Roads 53 and 4, near Lochbuie.

At the scene, investigators discovered a deceased, frozen body wrapped in a blanket in a dry irrigation ditch that appeared to have been dumped from the bridge above the ditch, according to investigators.

Deputies said that at the time the body was recovered, the temperature was 36 degrees and temperatures that week were consistently below zero.

Adrian Avalos-Tavera was later positively identified as the victim in the case and his death was ruled a homicide.

Alvaros-Tavera was only 23 years old when he died, and he was last seen alive in Dec. of 2010, according to deputies.

If you have any information about Avalos-Tavera’s homicide, you can call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or you can email you tip to Crimetips@weld.gov.