Weeks after fatal Colfax hit-and-run, Denver police make arrest

DENVER —Police in Denver announced Tuesday the arrest of a 42-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

Aaron Espinoza was taken into custody Monday, and the suspected vehicle linked to the July 10 crash was recovered, according to police.

The crash occurred around 10:05 a.m. on East Colfax Avenue between York and Gaylord streets, police said.

Investigators allege that Espinoza, traveling eastbound on E. Colfax Avenue in a white Ford SUV, struck a pedestrian as he turned into an alleyway.

After the crash, police allege Espinoza took off, leaving the pedestrian fatally injured.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police have not said what charges Espinoza is facing.

