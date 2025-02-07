‘We hope he enjoyed his last bite of freedom’: Commerce City suspect taken into custody while finishing pizza

Watch Now
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants, including attempted murder, was taken into custody by Commerce City police earlier this week as he took a break to enjoy a slice of pizza, a spokesperson with the police department said Friday.

Patrick Nieto was wanted on outstanding warrants, including the attempted murder charge from October of last year and a violent domestic violence incident that had occurred more recently, officials said in a Facebook post.

“He thought he could evade us... and he did, but only for a minute,” the post from the police agency read.

Police used a new license plate detection technology to find Nieto’s vehicle earlier this week and the detective who was working on his cases “swooped in and arrested Nieto as he was finishing up a pizza.”

Commerce City suspect taken into custody while finishing pizza police say_feb 7 2024.jpg

“We hope he enjoyed his last bite of freedom because he went straight from dinner to the Adams County Detention Facility,” a Commerce City Police Department official said in the Facebook post.

In the post, the police department warned criminals with active warrants to not get too comfortable evading law enforcement.

“We may not get you today. We may not get you tomorrow. But we're going to get you,” officials said.

