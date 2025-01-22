WATCH: Brazen thief swipes e-bike in minutes from Highlands Ranch complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office recently released security footage of a brazen bike thief who wasted no time getting down to business.

The theft occurred earlier this month at an apartment complex on Martha Street in Highlands Ranch.

The video shows a Ford pickup truck passing by a locked-up e-bike. But then the truck backs up, and the driver jumps out with a cordless angle grinder in hand.

The man then gets to work, using the angle grinder to cut through a U lock in minutes.

The suspect throws the stolen bike into the truck's bed and drives away.

The sheriff’s office posted the video on its Facebook page Tuesday, writing, “Not sure why we have to say this, but here goes...stop taking things that don't belong to you.”

No arrest has been made, but the sheriff’s office hopes that the video's release will help them identify the suspect, who is described as a white or Hispanic male about 5'6" - 5'8" with short dark hair.

If you have any information about this suspect, please get in touch with Detective Len Herstein at lherstein@dcsheriff.net.