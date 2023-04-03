Wanted suspect shot dead by Craig officer after producing a firearm, Colorado Bureau of Investigation claims

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant in Craig who allegedly produced a firearm died Friday after he was shot dead by an officer from the city’s police department, officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation claimed in a news release.

The suspect – whose identity has not been released – reportedly ran away as officers tried to contact him shortly before 9 a.m. Friday morning outside the Cool Water Grille, located at 337 W. Victory Way in Craig.

“When Craig Police officers and Moffat County Sheriff's deputies approached the suspect, he produced a firearm and fled,” reads the news release from the CBI.

One officer from the Craig Police Department fired on the suspect and struck him. The suspect was later taken into custody and to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound but was later pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the shooting, the release states.

The Craig officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative per department policy. The 14th Judicial Critical Response Team (CIRT) will lead the investigation into this police shooting.