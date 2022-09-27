Watch Now
Wanted murder suspect, 17, considered armed and dangerous, Denver police say

Posted at 4:50 PM, Sep 27, 2022
DENVER — A 17-year-old wanted for first-degree murder should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Denver Police Department.

Investigators are searching for Jerome Salazar in connection to a deadly July shooting in the 5700 block of East 10th Ave.

Responding officers found Steven Salazar, 28, with an apparent gunshot wound, but his condition was not immediately known. He was taken to the hospital and died overnight, according to Denver police.

Jerome is wanted for first-degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Jerome's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

