Video shows wallet thieves target Arvada Costco shoppers

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are looking for a pair of thieves who targeted Costco shoppers.

The Arvada Police Department released video and images Monday of two women they believe are involved in multiple thefts.

The video the department shared Monday shows a theft that occurred at a Costco store on March 27.

Thieves target Arvada Costco shoppers

The thieves stole a shopper’s wallet when the victim briefly turned away.

The pair walked away with the shopper’s credit cards, spending $10,000 soon after the theft, according to police.

Police are warning residents to maintain awareness when out in public.

If anyone recognizes either of the suspects, contact Arvada Police at 720-898-6900 and reference AR23004720.

Arvada police