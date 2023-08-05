Verbal altercation leads to fatal shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities said a verbal altercation led to a fatal shooting in Aurora early Saturday morning.
One man was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Peoria Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The victim was pronounced deceased at a hospital. His identity has not been released.
Police do not have a suspect at this time and believe it was an isolated incident.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.