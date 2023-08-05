Watch Now
Verbal altercation leads to fatal shooting in Aurora

KMGH
Posted at 10:26 AM, Aug 05, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Authorities said a verbal altercation led to a fatal shooting in Aurora early Saturday morning.

One man was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Peoria Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The victim was pronounced deceased at a hospital. His identity has not been released.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and believe it was an isolated incident.

