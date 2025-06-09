Vehicle theft suspect arrested after pursuit in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A vehicle theft suspect has been arrested in Douglas County after leading deputies on a chase early Friday morning.

Deputies were alerted by a Flock camera that a stolen vehicle had been spotted at an apartment complex at around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 6, but as one deputy waited for backup, the suspect unexpectedly drove off, according to a news release. A chase then began.

Deputies used a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) to try and stop the suspect, but as deputies attempted to pin the vehicle, the suspect rammed a patrol car and kept going, the release states.

A second TVI was performed, and the vehicle came to a stop. Dashcam video from a patrol car shows the suspect running away from the scene, but he was caught after a short case on foot.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said one deputy was taken to a hospital after their patrol car was struck, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

A search of the vehicle revealed narcotics and other suspicious items, according to the news release.

The suspect, who was only identified as a Denver resident, was charged with the following:



Motor Vehicle Theft (F4)

Assault in the Second Degree – Peace Officer (F4)

Vehicular Eluding (F5)

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (DF4)

Reckless Endangerment (M2)

Unlawful Possession of Schedule III, IV, V Controlled Substances (DM1)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (DPO)

Driving Under Restraint (Traffic Offense)

Failure to Obey Traffic Signal (Traffic Offense)

Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway (Traffic Offense)

3 Counts – Violation of Protection Order (M1)

Criminal Possession of a Financial Device (M2)

Deputies said the suspect also had two active felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants.

“Outstanding teamwork by our deputies brought this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion. Let me be clear: criminals are not welcome in Douglas County,” said Sheriff Darren Weekly. “If you come here to commit crimes, we will pursue you, and we will catch you. We are grateful for the bravery of our deputies.”

No other information about those warrants was immediately available.