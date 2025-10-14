Undercover prostitution sting leads to arrest at Centennial massage parlor

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An undercover prostitution sting conducted by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Centennial spa owner earlier this month, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

The owner of Mango Spa, located in the 6600 block of S. Vine Street, Sun Jingli, 46, was arrested on Oct. 2 during the operation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a citizen had alerted authorities after being offered sexual acts during a massage.

Jingli’s arrest came after the sheriff’s office said an undercover investigator was offered sexual acts in exchange for money after they requested a massage at the business during the Oct. 2 sting operation.

Jingli was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on suspicion of prostitution.

The sheriff’s office urges the public to report suspicious activity at massage parlors and watch for red flags such as:

