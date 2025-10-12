U.S. Marshals manhunt ends in arrest of child rape suspect in Alamosa County

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — Federal, state, and local authorities arrested a child rape suspect in Alamosa County on Sunday.

Paul Sandoval, 62, was captured near Blanca Peak in southeastern Colorado following a five-day, multi-agency manhunt led by the U.S. Marshals Service and Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandoval had been on the run for four years and was wanted for felony sexual assault of a child and other charges stemming from a violent attack on an 8-year-old girl on his property in 2021, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals Service

Authorities said Sandoval fled and disappeared into the mountains upon learning of the warrant that was issued for his arrest following the 2021 incident.

Authorities tracked the 62-year-old suspect using surveillance devices after he resurfaced in the area in August, allegedly committing break-ins and confirmed to be armed with a rifle, according to the press release.

The Marshals Service said a team of over 70 law enforcement officers from numerous agencies formed the search team that located Sandavol and took him into custody at 10:22 a.m. on Lake Como Road.